UBS Group Trims Symantec (SYMC) Target Price to $21.00

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. First Analysis cut Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Symantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.99.

Symantec opened at $20.88 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. Symantec has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Symantec had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Symantec will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Symantec in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Symantec by 59.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,116,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,620 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Symantec in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Symantec by 236.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Symantec in the second quarter valued at about $956,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

