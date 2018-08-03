UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Just Eat (JE)

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.40) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,030 ($13.53). UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s previous close.

JE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 935 ($12.28) to GBX 850 ($11.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 850 ($11.17) to GBX 840 ($11.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 877.06 ($11.52).

Get Just Eat alerts:

JE opened at GBX 787.20 ($10.34) on Friday. Just Eat has a 1 year low of GBX 544 ($7.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 906 ($11.90).

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) Evans bought 6,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 801 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,966.38 ($65,650.22).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.