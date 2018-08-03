UBS Group Analysts Give RIB Software (RIB) a €18.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. equinet set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on RIB Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.92 ($30.49).

RIB Software stock opened at €19.40 ($22.82) on Tuesday. RIB Software has a 12 month low of €11.43 ($13.45) and a 12 month high of €35.16 ($41.36).

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

