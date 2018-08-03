UBS Group Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) a GBX 87 Price Target

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LLOY. HSBC lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 58 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 78 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 85 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 75.38 ($0.99).

Lloyds Banking Group traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00), hitting GBX 62.58 ($0.82), on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 45,833,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.58 ($0.97).

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 221,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £139,423.41 ($183,186.72).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

