UBS Group Analysts Give Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) a $26.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, thefly.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.61.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. 32,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,931. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David L. Roland sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $34,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,397.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Gerard Rex Edwards sold 78,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $1,561,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 65.3% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,629,654 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,171,000 after buying an additional 3,802,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 153.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,934 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after buying an additional 1,014,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 37.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,810,868 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after buying an additional 497,490 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 80.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 805,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 359,453 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 22.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,342,386 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 246,761 shares during the period.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.