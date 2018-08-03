UBS Group AG Has $623,000 Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings opened at $223.05 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings (the Bank) is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending, funded by a retail deposit network and borrowings. The Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its approximately 10 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts.

