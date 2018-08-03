UBS Group AG Buys 126,684 Shares of Agenus Inc (AGEN)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 1,180.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Agenus were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 76,480 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32,605 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AGEN. BidaskClub cut Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Agenus opened at $1.76 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Agenus Inc has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $191.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). research analysts predict that Agenus Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.