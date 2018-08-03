UBS Group AG Acquires 27,508 Shares of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) by 412.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Electro Scientific Industries worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESIO. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the first quarter worth about $13,564,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 149.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 190,959 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the first quarter worth about $3,167,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electro Scientific Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Electro Scientific Industries stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $27.72.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.64 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 52.51%. Electro Scientific Industries’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

