U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holdings Boosted by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,461,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,034,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,660,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after purchasing an additional 116,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,033,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,717,000 after purchasing an additional 512,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,390,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,722,000 after purchasing an additional 172,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp opened at $52.55 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

