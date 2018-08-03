Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.33, for a total value of $1,126,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Tyler Technologies traded down $0.88, hitting $227.17, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,033. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $248.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

