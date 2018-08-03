Twitter Inc (TWTR) Receives $32.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.03.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,965,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 11.00. Twitter has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.00, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.35 million. Twitter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 24,643 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $824,801.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,930,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,611,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 3,641 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $129,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,453,016 shares of company stock worth $143,768,221 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 19.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,016,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 162,520 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 62.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.