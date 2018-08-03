TTM Technologies (TTMI) Stock Price Up -5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) rose 5% on Friday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 88,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 596,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Brian W. Barber sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $25,300.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian W. Barber sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $156,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,175 shares of company stock valued at $229,114 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $716.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.97 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

