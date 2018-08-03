Trupanion (TRUP) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -571.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $110,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,976 shares in the company, valued at $37,440,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $83,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,107.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,150 shares of company stock worth $877,739. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after acquiring an additional 172,785 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 106,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 196.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 98,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

