Troy Asset Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,989,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,310,073,000 after acquiring an additional 584,312 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,052,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,879,000 after acquiring an additional 657,212 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,306,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,089,000 after acquiring an additional 257,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,873,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $655,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,133 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 6,477,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,449,000 after acquiring an additional 426,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $3,429,817.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,517,147.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,137,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,510 shares of company stock valued at $14,083,194. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Paypal to $92.00 and gave the stock a “$88.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $93.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

