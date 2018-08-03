Tronox Ltd (TROX) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman Acquires 4,500 Shares

Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tronox stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,199. Tronox Ltd has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $28.40.
Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
About Tronox
Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.
