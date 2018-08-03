Tronox Ltd (TROX) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman Acquires 4,500 Shares

Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tronox stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,199. Tronox Ltd has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $28.40.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,600,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,522,000 after purchasing an additional 71,034 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 688,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 498,631 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 165,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 290,681 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

