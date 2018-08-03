Triumph Group (TGI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Triumph Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.55. 17,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,513. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $989.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $896.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 52,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Triumph Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

