Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Trading Down 11.2%

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s share price fell 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.20 and last traded at $51.18. 10,637,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 2,812,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Get Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,308 shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $477,377.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,235 shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $300,803.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,932. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 12.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 722,742 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $20,304,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 43.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 33,066 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.