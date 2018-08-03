Triangles (TRI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $314,422.00

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded up 77.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Triangles has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Triangles has a market cap of $314,422.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Triangles coin can now be bought for $2.70 or 0.00036340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022969 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00028171 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004860 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036559 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015920 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00283355 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Triangles Profile

Triangles (TRI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 116,567 coins. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri . The official website for Triangles is www.triangles.network

Buying and Selling Triangles

Triangles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triangles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triangles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triangles using one of the exchanges listed above.

