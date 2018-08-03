TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Price Target Cut to $20.00

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its target price lowered by Buckingham Research from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.77.
TRI Pointe Group traded down $0.05, hitting $14.18, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 71,582 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,265,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,708.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 100,000 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $1,762,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,195. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,447,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,048,000 after acquiring an additional 604,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after acquiring an additional 310,739 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,225,000 after acquiring an additional 317,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,035,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
