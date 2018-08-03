TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Price Target Cut to $20.00

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its target price lowered by Buckingham Research from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.77.

TRI Pointe Group traded down $0.05, hitting $14.18, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 71,582 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,265,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,708.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 100,000 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $1,762,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,195. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,447,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,048,000 after acquiring an additional 604,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after acquiring an additional 310,739 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,225,000 after acquiring an additional 317,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,035,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

