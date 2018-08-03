Trex Company Inc (TREX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trex by 33.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 17.0% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Trex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex opened at $79.42 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 2.39. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 46.45%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Cline sold 18,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $2,048,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,123.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $165,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,844. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Sidoti raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

