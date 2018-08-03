Travis Perkins (TPK) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

TPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,715 ($22.53) to GBX 1,515 ($19.91) in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,419.82 ($18.65).

Travis Perkins opened at GBX 1,102.50 ($14.49) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,709 ($22.45).

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 53.50 ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 52.90 ($0.70) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Travis Perkins had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.31%.

In other news, insider Tony Buffin sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,306 ($17.16), for a total value of £257,282 ($338,039.68). Also, insider John P. Carter acquired 57 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,394 ($18.32) per share, for a total transaction of £794.58 ($1,043.99). Insiders bought a total of 261 shares of company stock worth $347,844 over the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

