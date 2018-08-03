Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.535-2.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Travelport Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

TVPT stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 344,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.08. Travelport Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.26.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $662.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

