Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (TCI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors opened at $35.41 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

