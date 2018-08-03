TransAlta (TAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

TAC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 93,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

