TransAct Technologies (TACT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Shares of TACT stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.87. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

TACT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $55,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

