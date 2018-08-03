Traders Sell Shares of Simon Property Group (SPG) on Strength (SPG)

Investors sold shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $57.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $125.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.62 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Simon Property Group had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Simon Property Group traded up $1.54 for the day and closed at $177.75

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$170.72” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.69.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.58%.

In related news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total transaction of $146,270.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $295,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 138.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 181.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.