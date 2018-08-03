Traders Sell Shares of Praxair (PX) on Strength (PX)

Traders sold shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $30.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $59.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.42 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Praxair had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Praxair traded up $1.12 for the day and closed at $164.21

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Praxair by 394.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Praxair by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxair in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Praxair in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Praxair by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

