Traders Sell Shares of Flex (FLEX) on Strength (FLEX)

Investors sold shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) on strength during trading on Friday. $7.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $95.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $87.61 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Flex had the 4th highest net out-flow for the day. Flex traded up $0.16 for the day and closed at $14.07

A number of research firms recently commented on FLEX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Get Flex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, President Douglas Britt sold 56,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $153,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,798 shares in the company, valued at $910,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,286 shares of company stock worth $7,925,201. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Flex by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 91,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,296,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Flex by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 245,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Flex by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 10,696,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,932,000 after purchasing an additional 732,919 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.