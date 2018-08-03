Traders Sell Pfizer (PFE) on Strength (PFE)

Traders sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $144.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $268.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $123.80 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Pfizer had the 20th highest net out-flow for the day. Pfizer traded up $0.34 for the day and closed at $40.27

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $239.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

In related news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank A. Damelio sold 150,484 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $6,019,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,391 shares in the company, valued at $13,495,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,597 shares of company stock worth $28,505,468 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 25,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 93,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 312,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 433,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

