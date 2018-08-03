Traders Sell Allergan (AGN) on Strength (AGN)

Traders sold shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on strength during trading on Friday. $56.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $95.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.37 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Allergan had the 21st highest net out-flow for the day. Allergan traded up $1.65 for the day and closed at $185.93

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGN. Mizuho upgraded Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allergan by 3,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

