Traders Buy Shares of Altria Group (MO) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $138.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $49.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $89.59 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Altria Group had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Altria Group traded down ($0.60) for the day and closed at $58.08

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

The firm has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Altria Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its position in Altria Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 604,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,252,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

