Traders Buy High Volume of Gartner Call Options (IT)

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 614 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,037% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

Shares of IT opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Gartner has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $142.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Gartner had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $202,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $474,904.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,685. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

