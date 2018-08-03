Traders Buy High Volume of EnLink Midstream Call Options (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,633 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,762% compared to the average volume of 410 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 15,023 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $253,888.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnLink Midstream opened at $17.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 2.59.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -2,140.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

