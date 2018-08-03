Traders Buy High Volume of EnLink Midstream Call Options (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,633 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,762% compared to the average volume of 410 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.
In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 15,023 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $253,888.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of EnLink Midstream opened at $17.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 2.59.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -2,140.00%.
About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.
