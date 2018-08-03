Traders Buy Halliburton (HAL) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $85.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.25 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Halliburton had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Halliburton traded down ($0.36) for the day and closed at $42.06

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $65.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $235,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,674.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 118,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $124,317,000 after buying an additional 1,777,722 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.