Trade Token Market Cap Reaches $21.62 Million (TIO)

Trade Token (CURRENCY:TIO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Trade Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003277 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Gate.io and Tidex. Trade Token has a total market capitalization of $21.62 million and approximately $278,388.00 worth of Trade Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trade Token has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00371279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00191654 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022510 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Trade Token Token Profile

Trade Token’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Trade Token’s total supply is 223,534,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,921,436 tokens. The official website for Trade Token is trade.io . Trade Token’s official message board is medium.com/@trade.io . Trade Token’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Trade Token

Trade Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Gate.io, Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trade Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trade Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trade Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

