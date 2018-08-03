Trade Desk (TTD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTD. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Vertical Group downgraded Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of TTD traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.23. 26,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,449. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.04. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $475,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,120.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 162,141 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $15,187,747.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,561.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 645,840 shares of company stock worth $55,434,563 over the last 90 days. 26.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

