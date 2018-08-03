Tracsis (TRCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $640.00

Shares of Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 640 ($8.41) and last traded at GBX 625 ($8.21), with a volume of 1373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($8.21).

Separately, FinnCap initiated coverage on shares of Tracsis in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.20) target price on the stock.

In other Tracsis news, insider Max Cawthra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.09), for a total value of £108,000 ($141,899.88).

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services and Traffic & Data Services. It offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

