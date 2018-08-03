Tracsis (TRCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $640.00

Shares of Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 640 ($8.41) and last traded at GBX 625 ($8.21), with a volume of 1373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($8.21).

Separately, FinnCap initiated coverage on shares of Tracsis in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.20) target price on the stock.

In other Tracsis news, insider Max Cawthra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.09), for a total value of £108,000 ($141,899.88).

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services and Traffic & Data Services. It offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

