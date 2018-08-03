Town Sports International (CLUB) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
CLUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Town Sports International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Town Sports International from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
Shares of Town Sports International opened at $9.97 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.66 million, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.58. Town Sports International has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.85.
In other news, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp acquired 2,806 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $32,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,503,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,439,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Town Sports International during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Town Sports International during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Town Sports International by 153.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
Town Sports International Company Profile
Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.
Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.