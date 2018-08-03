Town Sports International (CLUB) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

CLUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Town Sports International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Town Sports International from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Town Sports International opened at $9.97 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.66 million, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.58. Town Sports International has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.71 million. analysts predict that Town Sports International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp acquired 2,806 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $32,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,503,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,439,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Town Sports International during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Town Sports International during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Town Sports International by 153.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

