TokenPay Price Hits $2.77 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00037622 BTC on popular exchanges including Qryptos, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and TOPBTC. TokenPay has a total market cap of $42.97 million and $392,895.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003927 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00312149 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000680 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001037 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 18th, 2016. TokenPay’s total supply is 19,344,254 coins and its circulating supply is 15,488,940 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

