Titcoin Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Titcoin has a market capitalization of $169,456.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titcoin has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Titcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,435.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $723.86 or 0.09765517 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016154 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.23 or 0.02081223 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016900 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00080709 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005753 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001164 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

Titcoin (CRYPTO:TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin . Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

