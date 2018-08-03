Timken (TKR) PT Raised to $60.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TKR. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. CL King began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of Timken stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Timken has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $906.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.77 million. Timken had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts forecast that Timken will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $178,387.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,007.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,498.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,902 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth $233,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth $286,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth $220,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth $2,038,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth $3,040,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.