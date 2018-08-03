TimesCoin (TMC) Price Tops $0.65

TimesCoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, TimesCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TimesCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TimesCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TimesCoin coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00009600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003378 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00369111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00190348 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000756 BTC.

About TimesCoin

TimesCoin’s launch date was September 12th, 2013. TimesCoin’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins. TimesCoin’s official website is www.btc38.com/altcoin/tmc

Buying and Selling TimesCoin

TimesCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TimesCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TimesCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TimesCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

