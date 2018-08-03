Timber Hill LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Timber Hill LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,214 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 112,475 shares during the quarter. Timber Hill LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 62,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nomura set a $118.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $130.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

