TIM Participacoes (TSU) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $17.50 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSU. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.90.

TIM Participacoes traded up $0.12, reaching $16.73, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 15,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 8.01%. sell-side analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This is a boost from TIM Participacoes’s previous special dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

