Tiger Global Management Llc Acquires 500,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc (RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $6,915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 62,394 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $847,310.52.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 280,817 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $3,504,596.16.

On Friday, June 1st, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 405,657 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $4,912,506.27.

On Monday, June 4th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,578,934 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $18,947,208.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 217,050 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $2,357,163.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 776,138 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $8,622,893.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 3,418,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,862. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.81. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 24.53%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 36.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 47.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

