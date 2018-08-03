Tidewater (TDW) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Tidewater from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Shares of Tidewater traded up $0.16, reaching $32.14, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 275,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,121. Tidewater has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.
Tidewater Company Profile
Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.