Tidewater (TDW) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Tidewater from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Tidewater traded up $0.16, reaching $32.14, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 275,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,121. Tidewater has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.21). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 116.17% and a negative net margin of 409.22%. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

