ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKA. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.21 ($33.19).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp opened at €22.12 ($26.02) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

