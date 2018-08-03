Thrive Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $234,431.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Qryptos.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00371279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00191654 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022510 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000757 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,706,214 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.