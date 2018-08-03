Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Thor Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Thor Industries stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.32. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $161.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

