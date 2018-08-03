Thomas E. Laursen Sells 945 Shares of Zions Bancorp (ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $49,829.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Zions Bancorp traded down $0.19, hitting $53.34, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 194,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,536,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,792,000 after buying an additional 115,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 74.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after buying an additional 2,300,318 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,566,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,811,000 after buying an additional 147,789 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,716,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after buying an additional 84,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,253,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,808,000 after buying an additional 203,509 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 target price on Zions Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

